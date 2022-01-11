Jimmy Kimmel Gives Tearful Tribute to Bob Saget

2022 got off to a rough start after news broke on Sunday that comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room. He was best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House, as well as for his time hosting America's Funniest Home Videos. As family and friends continue to pay tribute to the late 65-year-old actor, Jimmy Kimmel honored Saget in a tearful opening monologue on his late night talk show.

“Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man,” Kimmel said in his direct address to the audience. “I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people ... He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never.”

Kimmel also recalled how attentive Saget was during times of hardship. “When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot. I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife Kelly and to his friends who loved him so much,” Kimmel continued, fighting back years. “He was very kind to everyone and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him.“

The monologue was followed by a clip of Saget and his Full House co-star John Stamos, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2017 to eulogize comedian Don Rickles after his passing in April of that year. Watch the entire tribute below:

At the time of his death, Saget was in the middle of a nationwide stand-up tour that was scheduled to run through June 2022. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.