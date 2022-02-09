Joe Jonas Teases ‘New Era,’ Announces Return Of DNCE

Joe Jonas is ready to take over 2022!

The Jonas Brothers member took to social media to announce he is working on several different projects and dubbed this time his "new era."

"It's go time," the 32-year-old singer wrote alongside a video via TikTok. "There's so many different projects in the works that I can't wait to start telling you all about."

"I've had such an amazing holiday break spending time with family & friends and now I'm ready to get back to it," he continued, adding: "My goal for the next few months is to get you up on your feet dancing and make you move."

See TikTok vid here:

"New music. New vibes. New flavors. New collaborations," he declared, noting "All of this is on the way and will be here… soon!!!"

The Camp Rock alum also recently did an interview with Rolling Stone where he announced popfunk group DNCE would be making a comeback.

Joe formed DNCE in 2015 with drummer Jack Lawless and guitarist JinJoo Lee while the Jonas Brothers were on a break, then came bassist Cole Whittle to round out the quartet.

The group burst onto the scene with delicious pop hits, such as "Cake by the Ocean" and "Kissing Strangers."

On Monday (Feb. 7), DNCE revealed their new logo via Instagram and updated their bio to read, “We’re back to make you move,” in all caps, along with a dancing man emoji and a shot emoji.

Joe spilled to Rolling Stone, Lee and Lawless will be a part of the band's comeback, but Whittle will sit this one out as they are working on a solo project.

Their first single is "Dancing Feet," a collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo, which Joe recently teased via social media.

Listen to snippet here:

"It’s really happy. It’s that feeling of not really giving a f--k and enjoying life to the fullest,” the father-of-one told the outlet about the new bop. "I think what DNCE always did so well was bring joy to people, which is what I wanted to do with this new batch of music. Obviously it’s still very tricky times, but it reminds us all of being able to go out there and dance and enjoy life."

The Arizona native shared he was inspired to write new DNCE music while he was in Savannah, Georgia, filming the upcoming war movie, Devotion. "I felt so inspired by what a beautiful city I was in and some of the music I heard when I was there," he spilled.

Joe married Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner on May 1, 2019 and the duo welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020.