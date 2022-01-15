Buffalo Bills Safety Jordan Poyer Earns All-Pro Honors

As the Buffalo Bills get set to kick off the playoffs at home against the New England Patriots this weekend, one player will have a special honor attached to his name.

Listen To Dave Fields Afternoons 3-7pm

Listen To Dave Fields Afternoons 3-7pm

Jordan Poyer was named an All-Pro by both the AP and by Pro Football Journal for the 2021 season. Poyer who was snubbed by the NFL and wasn't picked to be a Pro Bowler this year will now be known as an All-Pro. Micha Hyde his safety teammate was also voted AP 2nd team All-Pro.

Poyer is the only Buffalo Bill to make Pro Football Journal's All-Pro team even though the Bills defense was ranked #1 in several defensive categories.

This season has been a Pro-Bowl season for Poyer. In the regular season, Poyer had 93 total tackles, three sacks, and 5 interceptions. To show you how important Poyer has been to the Bills' defense, this season was only the second season that Poyer had less than 100 tackles in the regular season.

Poyer was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 in the 7th round. He played there for only 6 games before being waived. Cleveland claimed Poyer off waivers and he played for the Browns from 2013 until 2016. He signed with the Bills after the 2016 season and has been a Bill ever since.

The Bills will need Poyer to continue to keep playing at an All-Pro level during the playoffs. The team is without their starting corner-back Tre White who was injured in the regular season.

Get our free mobile app

The Bills will face off against New England for the third time this season during the playoffs. They split the regular-season series and will need to beat them 2 out of 3 to move on in the playoffs.

Jordan Poyer Named All-Pro A look at Jordan Poyer over the years.

7 Buffalo Natives Who Became Stars In The NFL There some Western New York natives playing in the NFL.