The immense talent of Josh Allen is no secret around these parts. From the day he first took the field for the Buffalo Bills, you could just tell that he was going to be something special. But around the country, Josh Allen hasn't been noticed quite as much.

Last weekend, Allen completed what was essentially a "Perfect Game" for the Bills offense. The team scored seven touchdowns and had no punts, field goals, or turnovers in the game, all while being led by Allen who completed 21/25 passes for 308 yards, scored five touchdowns, and for the cherry on top added 66 rushing yards.

The performance during last week's playoff game is making those in the national media stand up, and pay attention to what's been happening in Western New York since Allen arrived.

Chris Simms, son of former New York Giant's Super Bowl Winning QB Phil Simms, is a known Patrick Mahomes homer. He has been singing his praises on TV and the internet for the last few seasons. But, he changed his tune a bit with this tweet.

That's a big step for Simms to take. Since Mahones arrived in the NFL, he has built up one hell of a resume, including Being a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, NFL Most Valuable Player, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, 2x All-Pro, 4x Pro-Bowler, and being named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year in 2020, just to name a few of his accomplishments.

ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum released his latest NFL QB Ratings. Josh Allen sits all the way down at number 6. So, Simms is really sticking his neck out there for Josh Allen by saying that his play has eclipsed Mahomes' over the last two seasons (Mahones is at #2 on the ESPN LIST).

If Allen and the Bills can extract playoff revenge this Sunday in Kansas City, maybe the rest of the nation and media will feel the same way.

GO BILLS!

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills 1st Round Pick