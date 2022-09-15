Josh Allen Breaks “The Fourth Wall” in Hilarious New Commercial

We know how incredibly talented Josh Allen and the rest of his Buffalo Bills teammates are on the field, but off the field, they're very charismatic and hilarious in their own different ways.

Isaiah McKenzie, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, Tre'Davious White and Dawson Knox have all tried their hands at acting in some form or fashion already, as well as Allen, who has been in quite a few local commercials now.

Allen just released his own line of coffee, called JA17 Medium Roast Blend, which is distributed by PLB Sports.

A portion of the proceeds go to the Oishei Children's Hospital.

You may have already known that, but what you may not realize is Josh starred in a commercial for the new line of coffee and it features a surprise cameo at the end.

Allen plays a worker at a local coffee café and proceeds to break the coveted fourth wall multiple times. The fourth wall breaking, refers to an actor or actress talking directly to the viewer, acknowledging what is happening isn't real or serious.

Allen's teammate, wide receiver Gabriel Davis, also appears as a cameo at the end of the commercial saying, "this better be the best damn coffee in the whole wide world."

I love how wholesome Allen is in the few commercials he's been in. He was just in a Frito-Lay commercial and if I were giant corporations, I would have him star in my ads right alongside the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

