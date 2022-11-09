Good News on Josh Allen’s Injury Although He Could Miss Sunday

The Buffalo Bills lost this past Sunday against the New York Jets but an even bigger story than the loss was the first injury to Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

On the third-to-last pass attempt of the game, Allen was stripped sacked as his right arm came forward to throw a pass. That resulted in an elbow injury and more specifically to the UCL in the right arm.

For the last 48-plus hours, Bills fans have been worried and fearing an update on Allen’s injury status. While the team itself hasn’t said anything yet, a credible report has given us good news.

According to The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Allen did in fact suffer a sprained UCL, which is a small or slight tear in that elbow ligament.

However, as he understands from sources, it’s something Allen can play through but his status for this Sunday’s game is up in the air and he could miss one week. We have to wait and see. He should be limited all week with the elbow sprain.

This is the same type of injury Allen suffered in 2018 against the Houston Texans. He missed four weeks but this shouldn’t be as bad of a sprain to the UCL as that case was.

If Josh cannot play, it’ll be new backup Case Keenum starting this Sunday against his former team the Minnesota Vikings, which is also the team he took to the NFC Championship game in the 2017 season.

Let’s hope Josh is alright moving forward. If he can be significantly aided by missing one or two games, I’m all for it. Big picture.

