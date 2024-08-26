Judge in Herkimer County Becomes Second Local to Be Potentially Removed

A town judge in a rural part of Herkimer County should be removed from office, according to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. The Commission announced Monday that Salisbury Town Court Justice Thomas F. Rathbun should be removed from the bench, Rathbun is not an attorney.

"I am proud to be white," are the words that are part of an image Judge Rathbun posted on social media, according to the commission, Several items were listed by the Commission that places Rathbun in the hot seat including images of the Confederate flag and symbol, comments that showed support of the Confederacy, negative comments about President Abraham Lincoln, and the Commission says he failed to complete several duties as a town justice.

The Commission also claims Rathbun failed to respond to their inquiry.

Rathburn has served as a town justice since 2002, which is an elected position. His current term was set to expire Dec. 31st, 2025. He's the second judge in as many months locally to be recommended for removal. Judge Erin Gall has been suspended with pay after a racial rant following a graduation party last year that resulted in a fight among several party attendees. Body cam footage shows Gall threatening to shoot black teenagers if they returned to the property, which was owned by a friend.

This week, Gall's attorney announced she's appealing the Commission's decision to remove her.

