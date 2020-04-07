Keeler Show Notes for Monday, April 6th, 2020

Monday, April 6th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Another weekend in the midst of this Coronavirus crisis and Rachel Sutherland (FNR) joins us this morning to talk about the continued government response.

7 AM Hour

- It's hard to believe it is an election year given the fact that everything has been overshadowed by COVID-19. We speak with one of the GOP candidates to take on Anthony Brindisi for Congress. She discusses her thoughts on the ongoing crisis.

- Once again this week we are joined by Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall from MVHS. He will answer any and all questions you may have regarding this virus.

8 AM Hour

- Shannon Cayea is the CEO of Hospice and Palliative Care to talk about how their services are impacted by the global pandemic.

- Griffo calls in to briefly catch us up on the state budget and the state response to COVID-19. We'll speak at greater length with him tomorrow.

- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente calls in this morning to discuss the new county numbers website and his continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeler Sings the National Anthem