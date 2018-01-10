Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, January 10th, 2018

Wednesday, January 10th, 2018

7 AM Hour

- Jim Zecca is on this morning with us to voice his complaints about the emails that were FOILed between Brindisi and Dimeo.

- Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi is on this morning to respond to complaints about emails he sent to Steve DiMeo regarding the Downtown Hospital.

8 AM Hour

- Patty Corvaia from the NYPENN Region of the Red Cross is on this morning to talk about a desperate need for blood donations. January is National Blood Donor Month.

- Mark Kelso from the Buffalo Bills Broadcast team joins us this morning to give a season recap and his thoughts on the future of the team.

- Senator Joe Griffo joins us this morning to discuss getting back to work in Albany, the Downtown Hospital and other issues.

- Ryan Nobles joins the conversation. He is the CNN Washington Correspondent on the latest from The Hill.