Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, January 10th, 2018
7 AM Hour
- Jim Zecca is on this morning with us to voice his complaints about the emails that were FOILed between Brindisi and Dimeo.
- Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi is on this morning to respond to complaints about emails he sent to Steve DiMeo regarding the Downtown Hospital.
8 AM Hour
- Patty Corvaia from the NYPENN Region of the Red Cross is on this morning to talk about a desperate need for blood donations. January is National Blood Donor Month.
- Mark Kelso from the Buffalo Bills Broadcast team joins us this morning to give a season recap and his thoughts on the future of the team.
- Senator Joe Griffo joins us this morning to discuss getting back to work in Albany, the Downtown Hospital and other issues.
- Ryan Nobles joins the conversation. He is the CNN Washington Correspondent on the latest from The Hill.