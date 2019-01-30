Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, January 30th, 2019

Wednesday, January 30th, 2019

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning to discuss details of the 'El Chapo' trial and the fact that it's finally coming to an end.

- Joseph Betrus is a lifelong Utica resident and he's announced that he is running for the Utica Common Council for the 6th Ward seat. It is currently held by Samantha Colosimo-Testa and she's supporting him.

7 AM Hour

- Brian Miller is the 101st District Assemblyman and he joins us this morning to discuss this session of the New York Legislature, the Child Victims Act and yesterday's sweeping gun control legislation.

8 AM Hour

- Alex Moore and Kriss Light are on this morning to talk about a Go Fund Me project they're working on. They're from Oriskany and the project involved making a web series.

- Ryan Nobles of CNN is on this morning to deliver his weekly report on the news from the Hill.