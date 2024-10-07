WIBX’s Keeler Show, Nimey’s Auto Group and ERL Intermodal Helping Hurricane Victims
Thousands of people in the Asheville, North Carolina region are still without power and basic supplies, and now the Mohawk Valley is adding another leg of the Upstate New York relief effort. WIBX's Keeler Show has teamed up with Nimey's Auto Group and shipping company, ERL Intermodal to get more supplies to that hard hit part of the east coast. As of publication, more than 225 people have died from Hurricane Helene.
The goal is to support the thousands of families affected by Hurricane Helene, and get those in North Carolina the actual supplies they are in need of. The drive will run through October 11th.
The following locations are serving as drop off locations: WIBX and Townsquare Media on River Rd. in Marcy, Nimey's New Generation of Dwyer Avenue in Utica, NextGen Car Care in Clinton, NBT Banks in Cobleskill and Hartwick, Matt Nimey GMC in Boonville, and Winn's Automotive in Clinton.
We’re collecting essential items, that according to emergency services on the ground claim are the items that people there really need. It's include:
Non-Perishable Food
Bottled Water
Diapers (any size)
Wipes
Formula
Hand Sanitizer
Paper Towels
Toilet Paper
Batteries
Flashlights
First Aid Supplies
Feminine Hygiene Products
Personal Hygiene Products (Soap, Shampoo, Toothpaste, etc.)
Trash Bags (Contractor Size Preferred)
Tarps
Blankets
Bleach
Towels
Shovels
Brooms
Coolers
Gloves
Generators
Propane
Gas
Cook Stoves
Candles
Matches
Lighters
Charcoal
Pet Food (Dried or Canned)
Items will be transported to the areas hardest hit, by ERL Intermodal. Every donation helps bring relief to those in need.
