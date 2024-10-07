WIBX’s Keeler Show, Nimey’s Auto Group and ERL Intermodal Helping Hurricane Victims

Thousands of people in the Asheville, North Carolina region are still without power and basic supplies, and now the Mohawk Valley is adding another leg of the Upstate New York relief effort. WIBX's Keeler Show has teamed up with Nimey's Auto Group and shipping company, ERL Intermodal to get more supplies to that hard hit part of the east coast. As of publication, more than 225 people have died from Hurricane Helene.

The goal is to support the thousands of families affected by Hurricane Helene, and get those in North Carolina the actual supplies they are in need of. The drive will run through October 11th.

Nimey's Auto Group Nimey's Auto Group loading...

The following locations are serving as drop off locations: WIBX and Townsquare Media on River Rd. in Marcy, Nimey's New Generation of Dwyer Avenue in Utica, NextGen Car Care in Clinton, NBT Banks in Cobleskill and Hartwick, Matt Nimey GMC in Boonville, and Winn's Automotive in Clinton.

We’re collecting essential items, that according to emergency services on the ground claim are the items that people there really need. It's include:

Non-Perishable Food

Bottled Water

Diapers (any size)

Wipes

Formula

Hand Sanitizer

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Batteries

Flashlights

First Aid Supplies

Feminine Hygiene Products

Personal Hygiene Products (Soap, Shampoo, Toothpaste, etc.)

Trash Bags (Contractor Size Preferred)

Tarps

Blankets

Bleach

Towels

Shovels

Brooms

Coolers

Gloves

Generators

Propane

Gas

Cook Stoves

Candles

Matches

Lighters

Charcoal

Pet Food (Dried or Canned)

Items will be transported to the areas hardest hit, by ERL Intermodal. Every donation helps bring relief to those in need.

