Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, June 10th, 2020

Wednesday, June 10th, 2020

6 AM Hour



- The discussion of masks gets heated after a caller busts Andrew's chops. He was critical of the morning crew for not wearing masks while on the air.

- Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is on with us this morning to talk about the legislation regarding police reform passed yesterday in Albany.

7 AM Hour

- Utica Notre Dame has decided they are going to have students on campus at full capacity in September. Principal Roy Kane joins us this morning to talk about the decision and what went into making it.

- In the wake of legislation passed yesterday in Albany local law enforcement leaders are reacting. Sheriff Rob Maciol is on this morning to give his thoughts on and weigh-in on what passed.

- We always enjoy our conversations with Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He had an interesting question today from a woman who was listening and calling from the St. Luke's Parking Lot.

8 AM Hour

- Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney joins us this morning to react to comments made by her Republican primary opponent, George Phillips, on the show Tuesday.

- HBO announced this morning that they are removing "Gone With The Wind" from their library due to sensitive racial issues. We discuss this and other topics with Ryan Nobles of CNN.



