5 Essential Tips for Staying Warm in Upstate New York’s Harsh Winters

Upstate New York winters can be breathtakingly beautiful but notoriously harsh. As the first snow has begun to fall, the reality of the inevitable is here. With snowfalls that turn the region into a winter wonderland and temperatures that can plummet, staying warm is essential. Here are five practical and cozy ways to embrace the season while keeping the chill at bay.

1. Layer Up in Quality Winter Gear

A heavy-duty winter coat, insulated boots, and thermal socks are must-haves. Look for items with good insulation, such as down or synthetic alternatives. Insulated mittens are often warmer than gloves, and a face mask or balaclava can protect against biting winds. Not only do you want to make sure the actual clothing items are quality, but abundant.

You may look like a little puffy, but it will be worth it when you're warmer than those around you. Wearing layers is key to staying warm, but it's about more than piling on sweaters. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer to keep sweat away, add an insulating layer like fleece or wool, and top it off with a waterproof and windproof outer layer. That will repel the snow and sleet and help with those "wintry mix" days.

2. Staying Active

Have you ever noticed that when you go out to shovel the driveway, you will come in the house and feel hot? Well, that's because the blood gets flowing and that is why staying active in the winter is crucial to keeping warm. Moving around generates body heat. Whether it’s taking a brisk walk, shoveling, or trying winter sports like skiing and snowshoeing, staying active not only keeps you warm but also helps combat the winter blues!

3. Enjoying Delicious Warm Beverages

Nothing beats a steaming mug of hot cocoa, tea, or mulled cider when it’s snowing outside. Hot beverages not only provide comfort but also help warm your core temperature. Keep a thermos handy for outdoor activities! I love my giant Coleman jug, but there are so many new technologies developed by Yeti or other companies to keep beverages hot. You can also enjoy yummy soups or stews for those really cold days.

4. Embrace "Hygge"

What the heck is Hygge? Well, it's a Danish concept of coziness and is perfect for combating winter. Light some candles, read by the fireplace, or gather with friends under cozy throws. Create an atmosphere that makes you forget about the cold outside.

5. Stay Dry

This may tie in with the investment in quality winter clothes and layering up, but is very important and warrants its own category. Wet sopping clothes can absorb body heat incredibly quickly. If you are outside shoveling or engaging in outdoor activities, it's imperative to change out of those wet clothes to warm up fast.

Winter in Upstate New York can be long and challenging, but with the right preparation, it can also be an enjoyable and cozy time of year. Layering up, staying active and using commons sense are just a few of the many ways to ensure you stay warm all season long. Whether you’re braving the elements outdoors or relaxing inside, these tips will help you make the most of the coldest months. Stay warm and stay safe this winter season!

