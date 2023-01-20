Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies.

Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.

The following list of safety tips to help protect the drivers and prevent possible robberies was provided by UPD:

Always confirm the customer's phone number (with caller ID if available) and ask for a name, even if it's just a first name

Never carry a large amount of cash

Never deliver to the rear or side of a premises. Do not enter a premises, insist that the customer come out the receive their order. If it is a multiple unit dwelling, have the customer come to the front, UPD officials advise

Always stay in well lit areas when parking or exiting your vehicle

Try to have the customer pay for the order before giving it to them

Be wary of counterfeit money, and carry a counterfeit currency detection pen

Never fight with or chase a thief. Instead, call 911 immediately; saying victims should not call police first and notify the restaurant of the robbery afterward

Be mindful of the offender's physical description, including race, height, weight and clothing. Also, pay attention to their direction of travel and any vehicle used in the crime

Cops also say to always be mindful of your surroundings, saying 'if something doesn't seem right, it probably isn't. If you do not feel right, do not complete the business transaction and return to the business headquarters.'

Suspicious activity can be reported to Utica Police at 315-735-3301 (option 0). Or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip via Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

