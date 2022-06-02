In honor of Pride Month, pop singer Kim Petras has released a brand new cover of Kate Bush's 1985 track "Running Up That Hill."

The sparkling song is in collaboration with Amazon Music. The Amazon Original cover is featured on their PROUD playlist.

Listen below:

"Running Up That Hill" is one of Bush's most famous records. It reached No. 3 on the U.K. Singles Chart and gave Bush her first Top 30 chart hit on Billboard's Hot 100.

It was also featured in NME's "Tracks of the Year" in 1985, where it landed at No. 3.

Watch Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" Music Video:

The song is often misinterpreted. Bush previously explained its meaning is about the differences between men and women.

"I was trying to say that, really, a man and a woman can't understand each other because we are a man and a woman. And if we could actually swap each other's roles, if we could actually be in each other's place for a while, I think we'd both be very surprised! And I think it would lead to a greater understanding," she shared.

Due to its prominent inclusion in Season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things, the song recently raced up to the top of the U.S. Apple Music chart and entered the Top 10 in 34 other countries.

In the show, Max, played by Sadie Sink, listens to "Running Up That Hill" on repeat. Later, it plays a key role in an important scene, making it not only a piece of the soundtrack but a major plot device that mirrors the emotional landscape of Max's arc in Stranger Things.

According to Variety, the sync deal was a unique one and took longer than usual to get approved by Bush and her team. However, once the deal was secured, the song became Max's theme for this season.

The song saw a previous resurgence in 2012 when Bush released a new version titled "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)." The new version premiered during the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

Now, it's getting even more exposure thanks to Petras' cover, which is a vibrant and modern take on the classic dance-pop track. It's the perfect soundtrack for Pride Month and summer.