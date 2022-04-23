Kingdollar Charged with Allegedly Being the Queen of Check Theft

A Wyoming County woman is under arrest after she is accused of going through residents' mailboxes and stealing checks for her own use.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers from the barracks in Warsaw, New York have been investigating complaints from residents who said that they have not been receiving checks that were supposed to be sent to them.

Police say 52-year-old Paula Kingdollar of Covington, New York was seen "going through mailboxes in the early mornings and after further investigation it was revealed those checks that the victims were missing had been deposited into (Kingdollar's) checking account."

Although Kingdollar is facing felony charges, authorities have not yet released a dollar amount specifying exactly how much money in allegedly stolen checks appears to have been deposited to her account.

The NYSP arrested Kingdollar on Friday, April 22, 2022. No injuries were reported.

Kingdollar is charged with the following:

two counts of Forgery (Class D felony)

four counts of Petit Larceny

Kingdollar was arraigned in the Town of Warsaw Court and released, police say, "per New York State bail reform laws."

She is scheduled to answer the charges in court on June 20, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and persons arrested are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

