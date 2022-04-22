The timing could not have been better for some baby squirrels on Earth Day 2022.

When a man in a Stetson approached the little crew.

"...In the middle of a potentially dangerous roadway," police say,

Two squirrel kittens almost did not make it through the day.

For the fuzzy little twins who in Ithaca were born,

Thankfully a hero was duty bound and sworn

To protect all lives and save the day

Wearing a purple tie and a suit of grey.

Without their mother around or in sight,

The trooper scooped them up and held them tight.

They're rodents, yes, but cute as can be,

and that did not frighten Trooper LaVonte’ Lee.

No injuries were reported, no arrests or coercion,

No criminal charges, no allegations, or subversion.

And while one day they will be left to roam

for now they are safe, and warm at a loving home.

Trooper LaVonte’ Lee and Friends Photo Credit: New York State Police (April 2022) Trooper LaVonte’ Lee and Friends Photo Credit: New York State Police (April 2022) loading...

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: The author thanks Trooper Agnieszka "Aga" Dembinska, Troop C Public Information Officer, whose initial Tweet inspired the rhyme.]

