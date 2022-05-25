Kookie’s Set To Open A Delicious Fourth Location In Utica New York

In December of 2019, it was announced that Kookie's Q was expanding out of the Adirondack Bank Center to take over the vacant space at 51 North Genesee St. in North Utica. They recently announced their third location at the Palm Springs Mini Golf Course in Marcy - and are now revealing they have a fourth location to be opening soon.

President of ORB Food & Beverage Jeff Stone, along with Andria Heath, Executive Director of the Utica Zoo, announced today that Kookie's will partner with the Utica Zoo and open their fourth location at Polly's, the zoo's concession outfit.

Named Polly's by Kookie's, the new partnership will give patrons the opportunity to enjoy delicious Kookie's food and ice cream from 11-4 daily at Polly's from May 28 until Labor Day weekend.

On top of their regular menu, they will also serve hard ice cream, sundaes, and slushies, and plans to offer beer and wine by mid-summer.

"We are thrilled to expand the Kookie's brand while partnering with one of our area's most beloved assets - the Utica Zoo," said Jeff Stone, President of ORB Food & Beverage. "Kookie's has risen from a food brand that was unveiled during COVID to a sustainable model that we can continue to expand beyond the Mohawk Valley."

Why is it named Polly's? It's for the zoo's much loved resident Moluccan Cockatoo, who is 80+ years old. He has called the Utica Zoo home for nearly 50 years.

Get our free mobile app

Polly's by Kookie's at the Utica Zoo will be open beginning this Saturday, May 28 until Labor Day daily from 11AM-4PM. Polly's by Kookie's will have limited fall hours until the end of October, and will also be open for special events throughout the year. On top of that, beginning on Friday, July 8 and running until the end of August, Polly's by Kookie's will stay open late every Friday night.

Are you excited for the expansion into the Utica Zoo? Let us know inside our station app.

8 Things That Shock People During Their First Year in Central New York Central New York is a wonderful place to live (that is, depending on who you ask.) If you're moving here from somewhere else it can be a bit of an adjustment. These are 8 things that seem to surprise people who relocate here from out of state.

21 New York State Food Challenges Man Vs Food Has Taken Have you ever watched Man v. Food? If so, have you ever wondered where across New York State the show has visited? What food challenges were featured?

So far New York State has been featured in Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9. Through all of those seasons, Man vs. Food has visited New York State 21 times and counting. Here's a look at all the challenges, cities, and restaurants featured: