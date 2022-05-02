When is Kookie’s Q & Creamery Opening in Marcy, New York?

In December of 2019, it was announced that Kookie's Q was expanding out of the Adirondack Bank Center to take over the vacant space at 51 North Genesee St. in North Utica. Now, plans are underway for them to expand yet again.

A sign is visible in the town of Marcy showing that a new location will be opening with the Palm Springs Mini Golf Course on Maynard Drive. However, it's currently not open. So, what's the deal?

A quick call to Jeff Stone, president of ORB Food and Beverage, confirmed the expansion to Marcy, but the real question was: when will the location be open?

"We don't have an exact opening date yet, but sometime in between mid to late May."

The sign present on the property shows that they'll not only be serving ice cream at this location, but food as well. There's no word if it'll be the full menu that is served at the North Utica location.

We also heard there may be a third location opening, but no comment was given about that by Stone. As we learn more details, we'll be sure to keep you informed.

In year's past, the space was occupied by Voss'. However, they confirmed they would not be opening in the Palm Springs space this year due to being short staffed.

Are you excited about the expansion of Kookie's Q & Creamery? To be honest, it's right across the street from our radio station, so being very excited is an understatement for us.

