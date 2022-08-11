Lady Gaga Defends Abortion Rights at D.C. Concert, Dedicates Song to ‘Every Woman in America’

Lady Gaga is now speaking out about abortion bans and restrictions all across the United States of America.

People reports that during her stop in Washington D.C., as part of her Chromatica Ball tour, the singer dedicated her song and performance of "Edge of Glory" to women all across the nation.

Speaking on the moment, she said: "I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America."

She continued: "Every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up, that we will stick together, and that we will not stop until it's right!"

Gaga then began the performance, however, she got emotional during many moments of the song. She then stopped mid-performance to say, "You just got to keep believing it's gonna be okay."

At the end of the slow rendition of the tune, she added: "I didn't mean to be a downer, but there's some s--- that's more important than show business."

This is not the first time that Mother Monster has spoken about the topic of abortion rights in the United States. Previously, in 2019, she spoke out as part of Planned Parenthood's #BansOffMyBody campaign.

Gaga is currently on a global trek as part of her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium tour, which began after a two-year delay due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert features many of her hit songs such as: "Shallow," "Edge of Glory" and "Monster" among songs from her acclaimed Chromatica album like "Rain on Me" and "Replay."