NY Faces Calls To Enshrine Abortion Rights In Constitution

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Democrats are considering enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

It possibly could be part of a broader amendment that would also prohibit discrimination based on gender expression.

Lawmakers held a special legislative session Thursday that Gov. Kathy Hochul called primarily to pass an emergency overhaul of the state’s gun permitting rules after they were struck down by a Supreme Court Court ruling.

But the Democrats were talking privately about whether to also use the emergency session to launch the process of amending the state constitution to protect the right to abortions.