NY To Direct $35M To Abortion Providers if Roe Overturned
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that New York will make $35 million available to help abortion providers boost services and security if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
Hochul said the state has to get ready for a potential influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortions from states that ban the procedure.
Hochul said she’ll use emergency health funding to provide grants and reimbursements to abortion providers, including $25 million for increasing access to services and $10 million for security upgrades.
