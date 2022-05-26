Haha this is awesome.

Apparently, the Bills Mafia starts 'em young! A 16-month-old in Lancaster has got the bug and we can't say we blame her!

Lancaster's Ashley Panek shared a video of her toddler singing the Bills' Hey-Ey-Ey-Ey as she woke up in her crib. Everyone on Facebook could not get enough of it and we can't say we disagree.

"When your 16 mo daughter screams Hey-Ey-Ey-Ey louder than the guys", Panek wrote on Facebook. This is awesome.

Side note: when you watch the video...I am sure that the temperature in the room is not 77 degrees (everyone is judgy). Our baby monitor at home doesn't read the temperature accurately all the time either. In fact, it seems to be quite a bit away from the actual temp once in a while.

The Buffalo Bills are red hot right now and when the National Football League announced the schedule, Western New York found that the Bills have 5 prime-time games! The Buffalo Bills will open up the season against the Super Bowl Rams in LA.

OTA have started at One Bills Drive this week.

EXTRA: Did you know that there is a cemetery located at Highmark Stadium? To some it may be surprising, but some die-hard fans, have been seeing the cemetery for years. It is really an interesting story and I wonder what they will do when they start building the stadium across the street and then demolishing the old stadium.

