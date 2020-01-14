Lawmakers, Governor Announce Deal On Limo Safety Regulations

(AP) -- Political leaders in New York have reached an agreement to pass new limousine safety bills inspired by deadly crashes in 2015 and 2018, officials said Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the proposals target unsafe limos and lax regulations and will hold companies accountable.

The legislation also includes immobilization of defective limousines, GPS and customer service resource requirements, regular validation of vehicle and driver safety information, creation of a passenger task force, and drug and alcohol testing.

Another bill would require limo drivers carrying nine or more passengers to have a passenger-endorsed commercial driver's license.