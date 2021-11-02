Judge: Kobe’s Widow Won’t Have to Undergo Mental Exam

A federal judge says Kobe Bryant's widow won't have to undergo psychiatric testing in her lawsuit over graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, her 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

The judge made the ruling Monday in Los Angeles. Kobe and the others died in January 2020 when their helicopter crashed in hills west of Los Angeles as they headed to a girls basketball tournament.

His widow's invasion-of-privacy lawsuit claims first responders took and shared photos of the scene. The county had asked for psychiatric exams of Vanessa Bryant and others to determine if they had suffered emotional distress from photos they hadn't seen.

