Michael Jordan Flies into Griffiss in Rome for Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction
There have been several national celebrities, athletes and Presidents who have flown into Griffiss Airport in Rome. Now another athletic legend can be added to that list.
Derek Jeter is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular players to ever play in Major League B aseball. So, when it is Jeter's day in Cooperstown to be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame it's not a surprise Michael Jordan would drop in for the party.
Local social media posts were abundant Wednesday when Jordan's private jet, with a distinct exterior, showed up at Griffiss. Photos of different angles of the plane parked in Rome were popping up everywhere. Many people who have had Cooperstown as their travel destination have gone through Griffiss. When President Barack Obama made an appearance at the Hall of Fame, Air Force One flew into Rome. We all remember the infamous Tony Picente and President Obama handshake.
Derek Jeter may have been robbed of the likely record breaking crowd he would have had for his ceremony, due to COVID-19, but those that were there were very excited to see "Mr. November" receive the honor of any professional athlete's life. It is no surprise that Michael Jordan would make the trip to Upstate New York to support someone who many would say is Jordan's baseball equivalent.
One of the many benefits of Griffiss Airport is the capability of handling the landing and housing of planes as big as Air Force One. President Trump also made a stop at Griffis on his way to Utica early in his presidency. Who will show up at the Rome airport next?
Shawn Hanrahan who is also a CNY resident caught an awesome picture with Air Jordan.
Local Donna Burch captured several Michael Jordan moments and shared them on her Facebook page.