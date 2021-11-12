Lee, NY Man Arrested for Allegedly Abusing a Child Under the Age of 11

Photo Courtesy: Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Following a three month-long investigation a Lee man is under arrest, facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly abusing a child under the age of 11.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara, 36-year-old Rand Come, Jr. has been indicted by the Oneida County Grand Jury.  He faces the following charges:

  • Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class A-II Felony)
  • Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class B Felony)
  • Attempted Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class C Felony)
  • Two Counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class D Felony)
  • Two Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

A warrant was issued for his arrest on November 4, 2021.  He was located at a home in Lee, New York on November 9th.  He is being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility without bail.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Melissa Bolton, assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, oversaw the investigation into Come’s alleged activities.  The investigation began on July 11, 2021.   The New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the execution of the arrest warrant.

Following the arrest the child victim is being offered services through the Child Advocacy Center.  A stay away order of protection is also in place for the child.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.  No additional updates are available at the time of this posting.  All persons, including those under arrest, are innocent under proven guilty in a court of law.]

