Camden Man Faces Sexual Contact Charges with 14 Year Old

A Town of Camden man has been arrested following an investigation into the sexual abuse of an underage child, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara, who also serves as Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, said the case came to light earlier this month when the Sheriff’s Office notified the Child Advocacy Center of an alleged incident involving a female child under the age of 14.

Detective Alexis Perry of the Rome Police Department, who is assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, was brought in to investigate. After completing the investigation, authorities say they determined that Carlos J. Ortiz, 37, of the Town of Camden, had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the child.

Ortiz was located in Utica on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, and taken into custody by Detective Perry along with Investigator Ryan Kelly of the Utica Police Department. Investigator Kelly is also assigned to the Child Advocacy Center.

Ortiz was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court and charged with Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both Class A misdemeanors. He was remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim. Officials say counseling and support services have been offered to the child through the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

Authorities stress the case was handled through a coordinated, multi-agency effort focused on protecting the child and ensuring appropriate resources were provided.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

