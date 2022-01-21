Legendary “Bat Out of Hell” Singer Meatloaf Has Died

The rock singer known as Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.

The singer who was made famous by his Bat Out of Hell album which featured songs like "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" and "Two out of Three Ain't Bad," passed away on Thursday with his family by his side, according to a statement released overnight by his agent.

Meatloaf was born Marvin Lee Aday on September 27, 1947 in Dallas, Texas.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the statement from his agent said on Facebook. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man... From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

His music career started in Los Angeles after the death of his mother in the late 1960s. In Los Angeles, he formed his first band, Meat Loaf Soul, after a nickname coined by his football coach because of his weight, according to wikipedia.

He was immediately offered a record deal, which according to wiki, he turned down. In 1968. he opened at the legendary Cave for Van Morrison's band Them and Question Mark and the Mysterians.

During his career, he appeared in over 50 movies and television shows, including more recently on Donald Trump's The Apprentice. He also played the role of Eddy in the original 1975 Rocky Horror Picture Show.

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

