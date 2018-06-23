Legislature Approves Bill Aimed At Protecting Toll Payers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A bill designed to protect drivers from being improperly billed by New York state's expanding cashless tolling system has been approved by the state Legislature.

An amended Toll Payer Protect Act received final passage in the Senate this week as lawmakers finished their 2018 session.

Sponsored in the Senate by Democratic Sen. David Carlucci, the legislation would ensure that drivers receive their cashless tolling bills by mail within 30 days. It also requires tolling entities to create a website where people can pay toll bills online.

The bill passed last week in the Assembly, where it was sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Abinanti.

The measure now goes to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk.