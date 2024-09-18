Authentic Oktoberfest is Coming to the Utica Area in October

The Saranac Brewery is easy for the double cheeseburger.

The F.X. Matt Brewery is set to kick off its annual Oktoberfest on Friday, September 27, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Biergarten. Additionally, hours for Saturday are 11 AM to 8 PM. This event, open to all ages, offers FREE admission and promises a vibrant celebration echoing the rich spirit of Munich's renowned Oktoberfest—a tribute to Bavarian culture and the bountiful fall harvest season.

The festivities begin with a traditional keg tapping ceremony on Friday, marking the start of a weekend filled with festivities. Visitors can savor a selection of beers, including Saranac Oktoberfest, Doppelbock, Black Forest Imperial, Das Boot Vienna Lager, and Wunderbar Imperial Oktoberfest. The weekend will also showcase a delicious traditional food menu, stein hoisting competitions, yard games, and captivating performances from the "Edelweiss Schuhplattlers" German/Austrian Folk Dance Group.

Oktoberfest Schedule

Friday

•Ceremonial Keg Tapping 4 p.m.

•Dancers-Periodic Evening Performances 5 p.m.

•Games & Events: Beer Pong Tournament 4 p.m.

•Stein Hoisting on the Hour 4-7 p.m.

Saturday

•Performer Shawn “Big Sexy” Smith 3-6 p.m.

•Stein Hoisting on the Hour 1-6 p.m.

•Dancers- Periodic Evening Performances 5 p.m.

•Stein Hoisting on the Hour 1-6 p.m.

•Pretzel necklace making station – Ongoing through event

•Keg rolling competition 2pm

•Beer Pong Tournament 1 p.m.

On Tap:

•Doppelbock - 8.0%

•Black Forest Imperial - 8.0%

•Saranac Octoberfest - 5.4%

•Das Boot Vienna Lager - 5.5%

•Wunderbar Imperial Oktoberfest – 8%

Food:

•Pork Schnitzel with mustard cream sauce & German potato salad

•Currywurst with fries

•UC Braised Brat with German potato salad

•Bavarian Pretzel

•Brussel Sprouts with bacon

•German Potato Salad

About Saranac Brewery (F.X Matt Brewing Co):

The F.X Matt Brewery, which houses both the Saranac and Utica Club brands, stands proud as one of the oldest family-owned breweries in the United States. Established by Francis Xavier Matt I in 1888 and located in Utica’s iconic West End brewery district, it boasts a rich legacy of crafting award-winning and innovative beers spanning various styles. Notably, Utica Club, their flagship pilsner-lager, made history as the first beer to be sold post-prohibition. The brewery also stands as a premier venue for a diverse range of events—from private gatherings to national touring acts—and is renowned for its weekly summer concert series.

About "Edelweiss Schuhplattlers" German/Austrian Folk Dance Group:

As a cherished relic of the once-thriving German immigrant community in Utica, the Utica Maennerchor represents one of the few remaining institutions of its kind. The group, composed of 13 talented dancers, delights audiences with a diverse repertoire of German & Austrian folk dances and the enchanting tones of the Alpine Musical Brass Cowbells. Guests are always encouraged to join in, be it by ringing the bells or dancing to the rhythm.

