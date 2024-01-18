Lethal Illegal Guns Seized in Raid Targeting Upstate NY Gangs

A three-month long investigation into the illegal trafficking of firearms in Upstate New York has led to a large seizure of illegal weapons believed to be targeted for gangs in Upstate New York Cities. The bust comes one day after Utica suffered yet another homicide to youth gun activity, where a 16-year-old was gunned down and killed.

According to Troop D Public Information Officer, Jack Keller, the investigation led to the search of five separate residences in Oswego County. This investigation dismantled a loose-knit group of individuals that trafficked illegal handguns, ghost guns, assault weapons, 3D printed guns, and firearm parts which are utilized to convert semi-automatic weapons into weapons that are capable of fully automatic fire. In all, 5 individuals were arrested for a total of 32 felonies and 2 misdemeanors.

•Christian G. Sotomartin (07/07/05) of 52 East Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY

•Jocelyn E. Maya (08/31/05) of 52 East Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY

•Kadyn-Jabez D. Grady (11/02/05) 34 East 4th Street, Oswego, NY

•Jordan R. Ware (07/14/05) 930 South First Street, Fulton, NY

•15-year-old Juvenile from the City of Oswego, NY

10 Illegal firearms were seized including ghost guns, 3D printed guns, a Mac 10 (style) submachine gun with a silencer, stolen and defaced firearms, and a 40-round extended magazine. The state police alleged that some of the firearms came from the states of Georgia, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. The state police further believe that 3D-printed weapon parts are being manufactured in the state in an attempt to create non-traceable firearms. Some of the firearms have been defaced in an effort to conceal their origin. This case is still under investigation.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Oswego City Police Department. During the search warrant and arrests, the New York State Police Computer Crime Unit, the Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit, and SP Fulton BCI assisted.

Christian G. Sotomartin, age 18 from 52 East Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY

(1) count - Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st degree (B-Felony)

(3) counts - Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree - Loaded Firearm (C-Felony)

(1) count - Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree - Assault Rifle (D-Felony)

(4) counts - Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree - Ammo Clip (D-Felony)

(2) counts - Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree - Defaced Firearm (D-Felony)

(1) count - Criminal Sale of a Ghost Gun 2nd degree (E-Felony)

(7) counts - Criminal Possession of a Firearm (E-Felony)

(1) count - Criminal Possession of stolen property – Firearm (E-Felony)

(1) count - Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree - Ghost Gun (A-Misdemeanor)

Jocelyn E. Maya, age 18 from 52 East Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY

(1) count - Criminal Possession of a Firearm (E-Felony)

Kadyn-Jabez D. Grady age 18 from 34 East 4th Street, Oswego, NY

(1) count - Criminal Sale of a Firearm 3rd degree (D-Felony)

(2) counts - Criminal Possession of a Firearm (E-Felony)

Jordan R. Ware age 18 from 930 South First Street, Fulton, NY

(1) count - Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree - Loaded Firearm (C-Felony)

(1) count - Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree - Ammo Clip (D-Felony)

(1) count - Criminal Sale of a Firearm 3rd degree (D-Felony)

(2) counts - Criminal Possession of a Firearm (E-Felony)

(1) count - Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree - Ghost Gun (A-Misdemeanor)

15-year-old Juvenile from the City of Oswego, NY

(1) count - Criminal Possession of a Firearm (E-Felony)

The New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) & the Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) concluded a three-month investigation into the illegal trafficking of firearms in Central New York. One of the arrests warranted the assistance of the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team, according to Keller.

