It has been an incredibly difficult week for the law enforcement community in Upstate New York. The difficulty continues as another officer has died while in the line of duty.

The Syracuse region and surrounding communities were shaken by the cold-blooded shooting death of Syracuse Police Department Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff's Lieutenant Michael Hoosock in Salina last Sunday. Now, the Putnam County community of Brewster, NY is in mourning.

The Brewster Police Benevolent Association announced over the weekend that they lost one of their own. They have announced that Sergeant Richard Gurniak collapsed after hanging up his keys in the early morning hours. Members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Officer attempted to save him, but they were unable to. Sgt. Gurniak ultimately passed away.

Sgt. Gurniak spent the lion's share of his career as a New York City Police Officer. He retired from the NYPD and joined the Brewster Police force two years ago. This is the first line of duty death for the Brewster Police Department since 2006. Sgt. Jim Phillips is the Brewster Police PBA President. Phillips says,

The entire force is devastated by Richard’s sudden death. We are a small tight-nit department and feel the pain that Sgt. Gurniak’s family is going through. Rich was a good man who will be missed.

The Mayor of Brewster James Schoenig recalls hiring Gurniak stating,

He had a stellar career in New York City which carried over to Brewster. Richard was respected by the entire Department. Sgt. Gurniak died doing what he loved doing – protecting residents of our community.

The brothers and sisters in blue of Gurniak wish to thank the Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy and Sergeant who tried their best to save Gurniak and their efforts will never be forgotten. Prayers and thoughts go out to Gurniak's family and all of the law enforcement community who continues to deal with devastating loss this month.

Blue Wave Hits Central New York to Show Support for Our Police Officers A massive blue wave hit Central New York. Hundreds wore blue to show support for our law enforcement officers. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Syracuse Officer Jensen's Heartbreaking Procession Back Home to Rome Hundreds of First Responders lined the streets and overpasses for slain Syracuse Police Officer Jensen's heartbreaking procession back home to Rome. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams