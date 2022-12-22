If your family drives you crazy enough to drink on Christmas Day, I've got some good news! Now, liquor stores in New York State can stay open on Christmas. Whether it's due to frustration or you just didn't plan properly and forgot to pick up some brandy for your mom's recipe for homemade eggnog, you may be able to make a run on Christmas.

Why Can Liquor Stores Stay Open On Christmas Day Now? What Changed?

Governor Kathy Hochul's 2023 budget allowed for changes to be made to the laws that the New York State Liquor Authority enforces. This was designed to help bars, restaurants, and liquor stores make money, which many lost during the pandemic.

The Budget will continue supporting the recovery of bars and restaurants. The Budget also calls for a comprehensive look at all Alcohol and Beverage Control laws to ensure they are applied and updated relating to this new legislation.

One of the many changes includes the move to allow liquor and wine sales for off-premise consumption.

It's not clear how many liquor stores will actually stay open on Christmas Day. Some owners may want to stay closed so they and their staff can enjoy the holiday with their families. But, I can imagine there will be some owners who either don't celebrate Christmas or are willing to sacrifice family time for some extra income. Let's be honest, after the kids open their presents and Christmas dinner has been served, there's usually time left over to have an evening cocktail or two and since Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, many people have Monday off.

