Not too long ago, New York State announced that it is removing taxes on diapers, which is great news for parents of infants and toddlers. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on July 25, 2022,

I know many parents are anxious about rising prices and making ends meet. To bring relief, I’ve signed legislation to ban all local taxes on diapers so that families have one more way to save some money at a time when every cent counts.

It's great news for families, especially with prices steadily increasing on almost all of the essentials. But don't expect a tax break anytime soon on vice items in New York State.

New York State Has High "Sin" Taxes On Vice Items

Smokers Face Historic Tobacco Tax Increase Getty Images loading...

If you're a resident, you already know New York State has high taxes on pretty much every and anything, but it especially likes to tax certain 'bad habit' items.

Here's how much New York State charges you for your bad habits:

1. Cigarettes and little cigars - $4.35 per pack and an additional $1.50 a pack in NYC

Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash loading...

2. Snuff - $2 per container that is one ounce or less, $2 per ounce for containers over an ounce

18th Snuff World Championships Getty Images loading...

3. Cigars - 75% of the wholesale price

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation - Round Three Getty Images loading...

4. Vapes - 20% of retail price

CDC CDC loading...

5. Beer - 14 cents per gallon and an extra 12 cents in NYC

Photo by Wil Stewart on Unsplash Photo by Wil Stewart on Unsplash loading...

6. Wine - 30 cents per gallon

Photo by Maksym Kaharlytskyi on Unsplash Photo by Maksym Kaharlytskyi on Unsplash loading...

7. Liquor - $6.44 per gallon (if it contains more than 24% alcohol by volume) and NYC charges an extra $1 per gallon. If it contains more than 2% but less than 24% alcohol by volume the tax is $2.54 per gallon.

Photo by Sebastian Andersson on Unsplash Photo by Sebastian Andersson on Unsplash loading...

8. Marijuana -

Beginning April 1, 2022, distributors taxed at rate of five-tenths of one cent per milligram of THC for cannabis flower, eight-tenths of one cent per milligram of THC for concentrated cannabis, and three cents per milligram of THC for cannabis edible products; 9% state tax on retail sales; 4% local tax on retail sales may also apply.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash loading...

9. Gambling -

It’s standard for the company to withhold 25% of your winnings if it has your Social Security number. If you decline to share that information, it may withhold up to 28%.

Nevada Casinos Reopen For Business After Closure For Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

