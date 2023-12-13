Listen: Taylor Swift Song Parody, Pokes at Mahomes, KC Chiefs
If you're like me, you've had enough of Patrick Mahomes and his whining about getting an actual penalty call from the referees. And yes, the off sides penalty was blatant, the correct call, and the flag was thrown before Mahomes even had the ball in his hands. In other words, the ref had no idea Kansas City would have scored on that play.
Recently, we were tasked with coming up with a holiday song parody that would encompass this past week's Bills-Chiefs game, and the much needed Buffalo victory. I chose an annoying holiday classic, and worked to combine sports with pop culture. That is, combining Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, The Bills and Chiefs, and - an aggressive reindeer...all in one song.
Listen to the song below. The lyrics are just below the video.
Taylor Swift Got Run Over By a Reindeer (lyrics)
(Original song, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer - by Elmo & Patsy)
Taylor Swift got run over by a reindeer
While Patrick Mahomes had a melt down the other night
You can say there’s no such song as Calm Down
But we all know the referees got it right
She’d been drinking all the Kool-Aid
Thought her man Kelsey had just won
But when the referee yelled out off sides
Mahomes spoiled Bratty mouth began to run
He was being such a baby
He Bundled temper, tantrum and attack
As Kelsey was doing 2 things AT once
Taylor Swift had a reindeer run right up her back. (Up her back?)
Taylor Swift got run over by a reindeer
As Mahomes threw his helmet on TV
The NFL won’t know what to do without her
Fans hope she’ll SHAKE IT OFF before next week.
All together now…
Taylor Swift got run over by a reindeer
Now the NFL can put the game back on TV.
You can say there’s no such song as Karma
But as for me and Josh Allen we believe.....
Merry Christmas from Buffalo NY