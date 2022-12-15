Beasley’s Return Spells Trouble For Buffalo’s Opposing Defenses

When the 2022 NFL season began, Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen was the odds-on favorite to win the AFC Most Valuable Player Award. Allen was coming off of his best statistical season in 2021. General manager Brandon Beane added free agent slot receiver Jamison Crowder to Bills talented receiver corp. Beane also picked up a great receiving running back, in the second round of April's draft, with James Cook. Josh Allen kicked off the season with everything he needed to be the "All World" quarterback that the Bills Mafia dreamed about. Unfortunately, things never seem to go as planned.

Jamison Crowder went down with a broken ankle in early October and hasn't begun practicing yet. Isiah McKenzie hasn't developed into that sure-handed-target that Bills' head coach Sean McDermott envisioned. What, rather, who is missing from last year? That would be Cole Beasley. It wasn't the nicest break-up between Buffalo and Beasley. COVID vaccination status along with Beasley's outspoken views on the subject, were not welcomed by ownership or the front office. That's why, Bills sideline reporter for WGR in Buffalo, Sal Capaccio told The Drive with Charlie & Dan, people covering the team were surprised to see the two sides reunite.

Keeping the Super Bowl within reach in December will make general managers do a lot of things they may not have done in August. “He still got his separation, quicks. I trust his hands,” Brandon Beane said of Beasley to Matt Parrino of syracuse.com. “We’ll get him back out here. And there’s no promises on either side where his snaps will go to when he’s ready for a game, whether he’s ready for a game this week, whether it’s next week, whatever. It’s just kind of, `Hey, come jump on the team, help us any way you can.’ That’s his mindset, and that’s our mindset.”

Beasley's return is for one person, Josh Allen. Allen has not been the same since his elbow injury in the first game against the Jets. Even before that, #17 struggled to make a connection with a slot receiver like he enjoyed with Beasley. Until McKenzie and/or James Cook are ready to bond with their quarterback, Allen's old friend #11 will be darting left to right or right to left somewhere 8 to 10 yards down field. Most of all, Beasley catches what is thrown at him. This could be the signing of the year for the Bills, really.

