Little Falls Police are looking for the man who robbed the Kinney Drug store on Albany Street at gunpoint Thursday morning.

The robbery forced Little Falls Hospital and Benton Hall Academy to shelter in place.

The hospital was also put on lockdown for a short time.

Both shelter in place orders were lifted in about an hour.

Police say the suspect, a white man about 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, displayed what appeared to be a pistol and demanded money from the cash register.

He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the scene toward John Street.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Little Falls Police at (315) 823-1123.

Police say the suspect may still be armed.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Holds Correction Officer Graduation Ceremony The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2021 Corrections Office Basic Training Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday evening at Harts Hills Inn in Whitesboro. 14 officers representing five different counties graduated.