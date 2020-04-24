The moment many people have been waiting for is almost here. Starting on Monday, April 27th, 2020 you will be able to get one of three COVID-19 antibody tests.

LabCorp announced on Wednesday that as part of their continued effort to assist communities in the fight against COVID-19 their 2,000 patient centers across the country will begin taking specimens for SARS-CoV-2 IgG testing. An IgG test is an antibody test and SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to the LabCorp website,

Beginning Monday, April 27, physicians will be able to direct asymptomatic patients to LabCorp’s approximately 2,000 patient service centers for specimen collection for SARS-CoV-2 IgG testing. In addition, collection for all three SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests will be available to be performed by LabCorp’s nearly 6,000 phlebotomists located in physician offices and healthcare facilities nationwide.

In the Utica-Rome area there are at least 8 LabCorp locations and with a doctor's prescription you will be able to get one of three types of COVID-19 antibody tests. LabCorp offers tests for each of the three major classes of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies (IgG, IgA, and IgM).

It's important to note again that tests will only be available to those individuals who get a prescription from their primary care provider.

LabCorp will also begin assisting hospitals by providing laboratory management and technical support services to help them establish serological testing in their on-site laboratories. Serological testing simply means analyzing serum in blood samples.

Governor Cuomo this week conducted an antibody survey test throughout the state using the New York State Department of Health. 3,000 people were given the IgG antibody test and the preliminary results concluded over 20% of the state had been exposed to the virus. By testing people for antibodies, it will give political leaders and healthcare officials data needed to begin to hopefully reopen our economy.