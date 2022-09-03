The same brilliant director, Peter Jackson, made all three Lord of the Rings movies and all three adaptations of The Hobbit. But then why are The Lord of the Rings movies such a revered epic of fantasy cinema and The Hobbit movies are, well, how can we put this delicately...a total stinkeroo?

In our latest Lord of the Rings video, we get to the heart of that question by comparing the two trilogies. After some background on the two productions, we look at once scene in particular in both films — the call to adventure — to show how The Lord of the Rings perfectly launched us into the world of Middle-earth while The Hobbit basically just tried to turn a simple children’s tale into another Lord of the Rings. This single sequence in each trilogy gets to the heart of all their differences. Watch our full breakdown below:

If you liked our video comparing The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, check out more of our videos below, including our video bringing you up to speed on everything The Lord of the Rings before the premiere of The Rings of Power, our look at all kinds of Lord of the Rings trivia, and our breakdown of all the stuff you didn’t know about The Hobbit. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 1.