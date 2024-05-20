The World’s #1 Ranked Poker Player is 28, and from Upstate NY

Imagine playing poker in Las Vegas and waking up one day and finding out you're the #1 ranked poker player in the world. That's the life of 28-year-old Jesse Lonis, a Little Falls High School graduate (about 20 miles east of Utica, NY), who is also now the 177th all-time largest earner in big-stakes poker, tallying nearly $9 million in winnings to date, and he's far from done.

I found out about Lonis through my son, Joshua, who went to high school with the now poker star. Lonis says that he grew up around his grandmother who loved to play poker online, and that's where he really learned the game. He says he got his start playing at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, NY, and then traveled to play with New York City bettors at the Rivers Casino in Albany. Lonis said, at some point her realized a person could make a lot of money playing poker.

Lonis says he has some fond memories of living in Little Falls and the Mohawk Valley. He even remembered one of his teachers, Tony Scaparo who taught health and physical education at Little Falls. But not much can compare to what Lonis has been able to accomplish at the Poker table.

Here's what Jesse has accomplished so far.

United States All Time Money List - Ranked 84th

New York, USA All Time Money List- Ranked 13th

All Time Money List Current Rank- Ranked 177th

All Time Money List Best Rank- Ranked 174th

Global Poker Index Ranking- Ranked 1st

Popularity Ranking- Ranked 643rd

Lonis says that this summer he's almost certain he'll make the investment of $250,000 to play in the World Series of Poker. He cautions people that most people who gamble end up losing. He says, at least for now, he's very lucky as he's been able to find a way to win.

The former Little Falls, NY teen now lives with his wife and family full-time in Las Vegas.

Watch the interview below, via YouTube.

Watch Lonis on Poker News below.

