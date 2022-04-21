Magically Delicious? Hundreds of New Yorkers Claim Lucky Charms Made Them Sick

A bowl of Lucky Charms isn't so 'magically delicious' anymore. The breakfast cereal is being blamed for making thousands of people sick, including hundreds in New York, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now investigating.

More than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms have come into the FDA this year. "The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury," a spokesperson for the FDA told ABC News.

Lucky Charms Responds

Lucky Charms has responded to the complaints as well, saying there is no evidence the illnesses are linked to their cereal.

Food safety is our top priority. We take your concerns very seriously. Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms. Please send us a DM so that we can gather additional details.

Thousands Report Illness

Over 4,500 people have reported getting sick to I Was Poisoned, a web service that tracks food poisoning incidents. That's up from 3,000 reports on April 14.

Every State Hit

People have been complaining of nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting in every state across the country, with more than 100 in New York alone.

Sick in CNY

Several complaints have been made from Central New York including one in Liverpool who said "I have never been so sick in my entire life."

No Recall

Neither the FDA nor General Mills, the company that makes Lucky Charms, has issued a recall on the cereal.

