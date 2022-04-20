This Week’s Crime Stoppers Person Wanted on Strangulation Charges
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a 47-year-old Utica man, wanted on 2 separate warrants including felony strangulation.
Police say, Vicrossu T. Roberts of Utica is wanted by the Utica Police Department for open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree and Strangulation in the second degree, stemming from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in North Utica in April 2022. The warrants are for Strangulation in the second degree (class D felony) and Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony).
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Agency: Utica City Police Department
Name: Vicrossu T. Roberts
DOB: 47 years of age
Descriptors: Black male
Location: Utica
Charges:
Strangulation in the second degree (class D felony) and Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony)
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Roberts, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.