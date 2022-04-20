Bottoms Up! Major Country Star Coming To CNY For A Good Cause

Not only is this country music superstar coming to a small city in Central New York, but all proceeds are going to help better the community.

Back-to-back Platinum singer and songwriter Brantley Gilbert is headlining the YMCA Mark May Celebrity Golf & Concert outing in Oneonta this summer. He'll be performing live at the 6th Ward Booster Club Field on August 19th at 7:00pm.

The concert festivities kicks off at 5:00pm with a variety of food, drinks music and silent auctions. You'll even have the chance to meet so many of your favorite celebrities like Mark May, Lou Holtz, along with ESPN's John Anderson, John Buccigross and Rece Davis.

What's even better about the concert is you don't even have to worry about the weather. The entire event is being held under a giant 50,000 square foot tent.

There is a variety of ticket packages to choose from, each with their own set of perks:

Pit Ticket - Full dinner buffet, private air-conditioned bathrooms, front stage seating, free 2-month membership to YMCA of Oneonta.

Tier 2 Ticket - Free beer & wine (5pm-9:30pm), food galore (apps, meat, chicken), private bathrooms, free 2-month membership to YMCA of Oneonta.

Tier 3 Ticket - Select seating (closer to the stage), can move in and out of GA sections, food & drinks (beer, wine, mixed drinks).

Tier 4 Ticket - General Admission, drinks & food available, watch under the tent or outside, unlimited dancing.

All proceeds will go to support local families through the YMCA of Oneonta. Get more information on the concert or the golf event on the YMCA's website.

