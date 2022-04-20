Bottoms Up! Major Country Star Coming To CNY For A Good Cause

Bottoms Up! Major Country Star Coming To CNY For A Good Cause

evntbrite & Getty Images For Country Thunder

Not only is this country music superstar coming to a small city in Central New York, but all proceeds are going to help better the community.

Christopher Polk, Getty Images
loading...

Back-to-back Platinum singer and songwriter Brantley Gilbert is headlining the YMCA Mark May Celebrity Golf & Concert outing in Oneonta this summer. He'll be performing live at the 6th Ward Booster Club Field on August 19th at 7:00pm.

The concert festivities kicks off at 5:00pm with a variety of food, drinks music and silent auctions. You'll even have the chance to meet so many of your favorite celebrities like Mark May, Lou Holtz, along with ESPN's John Anderson, John Buccigross and Rece Davis.

eventbrite.com
loading...

What's even better about the concert is you don't even have to worry about the weather. The entire event is being held under a giant 50,000 square foot tent.

There is a variety of ticket packages to choose from, each with their own set of perks:

Pit Ticket - Full dinner buffet, private air-conditioned bathrooms, front stage seating, free 2-month membership to YMCA of Oneonta.

Tier 2 Ticket - Free beer & wine (5pm-9:30pm), food galore (apps, meat, chicken), private bathrooms, free 2-month membership to YMCA of Oneonta.

Tier 3 Ticket - Select seating (closer to the stage), can move in and out of GA sections, food & drinks (beer, wine, mixed drinks).

Tier 4 Ticket - General Admission, drinks & food available, watch under the tent or outside, unlimited dancing.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images
loading...

All proceeds will go to support local families through the YMCA of Oneonta. Get more information on the concert or the golf event on the YMCA's website.

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022

We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2022, and here is a complete list of artists set to perform in 2022 in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York.

See Concert Photos as Country Acts Return to Touring in Central New York During 2021

Holland Patent photographer, Jordan Dziekan captures some of the best 2021 country concerts in Central New York

Country Music's Best Drinking Songs

Check out country music's best drinking songs. Over 100 country songs about beer, whiskey, wine and beer.

Country 'American Idol' Stars Who Disappeared

We cheered for them. We voted for them. We followed them. Then, these seven American Idol stars vanished. Or, at least it seems like it.

What happened to some of country music's best American Idol contestants over the last 20 years? This list of country American Idol stars who disappeared includes a winner, a runner-up and a third place finisher, plus several early cuts who enjoyed radio success before losing touch with fans.
Filed Under: brantley gilbert, concert, Oneonta YMCA
Categories: Events, Summer Fun
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top