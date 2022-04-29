Hottest Country Star Bringing Tour to Albany for Two Huge Shows
One of the hottest country stars is bringing his tour to Albany for not one but two huge shows.
Luke Combs kick off his 'Middle of Somewhere' tour this fall with special guests featured on the tour, including Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson. Combs and Davis will be at the MVP Arena on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1. And the best part is, tickets won't cost any more than before the pandemic.
“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple of years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets. So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can’t wait to see you on the road!”
Tickets
Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, May 4 at 4:00 PM with general on-sale following Friday, May 6 at 10:00 AM. Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will once again have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starting next Wednesday, May 4 at 9:00 AM
Dates: September 30 and October 1
Venue: MVP Arena - Albany
Combs' is also getting ready to release his new album 'Growin Up' on June, 24.
“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.”
To see the full Middle of Somewhere tour schedule visit LukeCombs.com.
