Hottest Country Star Bringing Tour to Albany for Two Huge Shows

One of the hottest country stars is bringing his tour to Albany for not one but two huge shows.

Luke Combs kick off his 'Middle of Somewhere' tour this fall with special guests featured on the tour, including Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson. Combs and Davis will be at the MVP Arena on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1. And the best part is, tickets won't cost any more than before the pandemic.

“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple of years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets. So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can’t wait to see you on the road!”

Tickets

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, May 4 at 4:00 PM with general on-sale following Friday, May 6 at 10:00 AM. Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will once again have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starting next Wednesday, May 4 at 9:00 AM

Dates: September 30 and October 1

Venue: MVP Arena - Albany

Combs' is also getting ready to release his new album 'Growin Up' on June, 24.

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.”

To see the full Middle of Somewhere tour schedule visit LukeCombs.com.

FrogFest

We're bringing in the big guns. Dylan Scott, one of country music's hottest new stars, will headline FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 18 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

General admission tickets are $23 or $30 at the gate. $65 VIP tickets that include food and non-alcoholic drinks for the day are also available.

2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 1 Kevin Winter/Getty Images loading...

Turning Stone Country Concerts

Friday, May 13 - Alabama

Friday, May 27 - Lee Brice

Saturday, August 6 - Little Big Town

Lakeview Country Concerts

Thursday, May 26 - Tim McGraw

Wednesday, June 29 - The Chicks

Friday, July 8 - Morgan Wallen

Thursday, August 11 - Kenny Chesney

Thursday, September 15 - Jason Aldean

SPAC Country Concerts

Thursday, June 2 - Zac Brown Band

Thursday, July 7 - Morgan Wallen

Sunday, August 14 - Luke Bryan

Friday, August 26 - Chris Stapleton

Friday, September 16 - Jason Aldean



Darien Lake Country Concerts

Saturday, June 25 - Morgan Wallen

Friday, July 15 - Thomas Rhett

Saturday, August 26 - Jason Aldean

New York State Fair Country Concerts

Wednesday, August 24 - Jimmie Allen

Friday, August 26 - Niko Moon

Thursday, September 1 - Riley Green

