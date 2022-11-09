You now have an exclusive chance to get your tickets a day ahead of everyone else.

Thomas Rhett is excited to be launching yet another jam-packed headlining tour, this one coming in the second half of 2023. The Home Team Tour will kick-off in May, just months after wrapping up his Bring The Bar To You tour wraps up in Canada.

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images Terry Wyatt, Getty Images loading...

Rhett won't be making the trip alone though. Joining him will be other country superstars, Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Both artists with a number of hits, excited to be joining Rhett on the road.

The tour will make 44-stops across the United States, including three right in New York State. They will be coming to MVP Arena in Albany on June 8th, KeyBank Center in Buffalo on July 6th, and to UBS Arena in Belmont Park on July 22nd.

Tickets for the Home Team Tour go on-sale for the general public on Friday, November 11th at 10am. But you now have a chance to get them a day early.

attachment-cole swindell heads carolina Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

You can get your tickets to see Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Nate Smith in Albany a day before everyone else. The special radio sale goes live Thursday, November 10th from 10am until 10pm.

All you have to do is click the link here and plug in the code COUNTRY.

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

Thomas Rhett - Home Team Tour

Presale: Thursday, November 10th - 10am until 10pm

Where: HERE

Code: COUNTRY

Get those tickets and get ready for a show like no other.

