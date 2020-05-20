Madison County Addresses Spike in Cases at The Grand

The Madison County Health Department is working with the State Department of Health and the Grand Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home in Chittenango to address a spike in COVID-19 cases at the facility.

The Grand has had an increase in positive coronavirus cases after a recent round of testing by the state.

Madison County officials say they recognize that residents and people with family members in the nursing facility may be concerned when they see the growing numbers.

They say New York state is working with the Grand on how to proceed and make sure the proper care is being given to the most vulnerable population.

The Madison County Health Department is reminding everyone that as the county begins to reopen to continue to limit how much they go out in public, wear a cloth face covering when unable to maintain social distancing and practice good hygiene.