Madison County Announces Additional COVID-19 Testing Dates

Madison County is doing whatever they can to help stop the spread of COVID-19. They have already held a testing clinic for residents and have announced four more dates.

Madison County officials have released four additional dates for their mobile testing clinics. The testing has been set up in partnership with SUNY Upstate. The health department says that SUNY Upstate Medical Center is offering COVID-19 nasopharyngeal diagnostic tests by appointment throughout the month of January.

County health officials say the testing will be walk-thru style indoors to protect people from the winter weather. Proper safety precautions will be taken and everyone over the age of two must wear a face-covering while waiting to be tested. The testing will take place at the Madison County Office Building at 138 North Court Street in Wampsville. The following dates are slated for the mobile testing clinics.

Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Again, the testing will be conducted on an appointment only basis. If you would like to be tested, you are asked to call 315-464-2582 and select option 2. Madison County officials are asking the public to be patient when calling in, as they expect high call volume. They are also suggesting you don't leave a message and hang on the line as callbacks could take several weeks.

Officials are encouraging people to continue to practice "the three Ws." Madison County officials say the "three Ws" are wear a cloth face covering, watch your social distancing, and wash your hands. You are also encouraged to stay home if you are experiencing symptoms or don't feel well.