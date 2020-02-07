Madison And Oneida Counties Issue Travel Advisories

Madison County has issued a Travel Advisory.

Sheriff Todd Hood says the “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory does not restrict travel, but urges motorists to avoid driving due to hazardous conditions.

Hood says if you are on the roads please take extreme caution, give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination and plenty of room to stop when approaching intersections and other vehicles

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

County Executive Anthony Picente has also issued a Travel Advisory for Oneida County effective immediately due to the inclement weather conditions.

Picente is urging no unnecessary travel at this time.

The travel advisory will remain in effect until conditions improve.

The City of Rome has issued a Travel Advisory and the Village of Ilion has declared a Snow Emergency.