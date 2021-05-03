Madison County Launches COVID Nurse Hotline

The Madison County Health Department is launching a nurse hotline for people who have questions about the COVID vaccine.

“There is a lot of information out there about the COVID-19 vaccines. Not all of it is accurate.” says Eric Faisst, the Director of the Madison County Health Department. “We are not here to force people to get vaccinated, but we are here to help educate people. If you have questions, please give us a call. Get the facts, so you can get the shot.”

Anyone with questions can call the hotline and talk to a nurse about the vaccine.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 4:00.

The hotline number is (315).366-2770.